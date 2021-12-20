Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $141,000 Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of JD.com by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in JD.com by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in JD.com by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 578,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,768,000 after purchasing an additional 59,085 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in JD.com by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in JD.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.71.

NASDAQ JD opened at $71.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.80. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.83 and its 200-day moving average is $76.66.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

