Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Purchases 197 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 92.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PM. Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $93.45 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.34 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $145.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.54.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

