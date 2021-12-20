Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Purchases Shares of 734 Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average of $65.13. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $58.21 and a 52-week high of $67.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.941 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

