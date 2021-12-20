World Token Price Tops $0.0201 (WORLD)

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One World Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, World Token has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. World Token has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $53,802.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00052908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,912.74 or 0.08374887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00076625 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,666.91 or 0.99886505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00048629 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002682 BTC.

World Token Profile

World Token’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,746,877 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

Buying and Selling World Token

