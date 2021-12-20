Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Short Interest Update

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the November 15th total of 4,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XERS. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $156.93 million and a P/E ratio of -1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $7.94.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 267.90% and a negative return on equity of 382.91%. The business had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XERS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after buying an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 283,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 668.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 275,064 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $994,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,980,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after buying an additional 234,322 shares in the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

