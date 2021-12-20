XML Financial LLC Acquires 1,327 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

XML Financial LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 81.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,948,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $381.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $240.56 and a one year high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $399.52 and its 200 day moving average is $390.95.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.68 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.