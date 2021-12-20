XML Financial LLC Acquires 153,354 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 500.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,011 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,354 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.3% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,046,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $183,108,000 after purchasing an additional 135,028 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 335,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

NYSE:VZ opened at $53.17 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $60.78. The company has a market cap of $223.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

