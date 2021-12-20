XML Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,354 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 8,436 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,023,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.29.

Shares of NSC opened at $284.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $226.09 and a 1 year high of $296.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.55.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

