XML Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,426 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,286 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,739 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $59,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,889 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

CRM opened at $252.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $249.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.32, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $223,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,592,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 522,827 shares of company stock worth $149,614,734. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

