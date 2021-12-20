XML Financial LLC Has $556,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

XML Financial LLC decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,957 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in General Electric by 112.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in General Electric by 14.7% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.87.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $91.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.33. General Electric has a 1-year low of $82.88 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $100.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.87, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

