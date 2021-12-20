XML Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 60.7% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $201.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.11 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.46. The company has a market cap of $108.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

