XML Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,936 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $932.57 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.80, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,030.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $812.44.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,693,510 shares of company stock worth $3,955,273,899 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $801.97.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

