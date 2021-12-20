XML Financial LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Novartis by 76.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVS opened at $85.90 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $192.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

