XML Financial LLC Purchases 2,211 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE NEE opened at $90.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.58. The stock has a market cap of $178.44 billion, a PE ratio of 75.78, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $92.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 128.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.