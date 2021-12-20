XML Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 12.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,730 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 301.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,186,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,929 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 148.9% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,737,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $107,594,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 17.4% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,712,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

WELL opened at $83.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.40 and its 200-day moving average is $84.16. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 80.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Barclays started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

