Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 12,216 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Yacktman Asset Management LP decreased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,093,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,216 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $104,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,649,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 15.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,861,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,636,000 after acquiring an additional 247,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 16.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,207,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,549,000 after acquiring an additional 173,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 17.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,329,000 after acquiring an additional 103,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 30,410.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after buying an additional 72,985 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $109.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.48. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $118.14.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.86.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

