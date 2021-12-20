Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 43,466 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Yacktman Asset Management LP trimmed its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,569,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,466 shares during the quarter. FOX comprises about 3.1% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in FOX were worth $318,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 15.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,158,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,463,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,516,000 after purchasing an additional 52,524 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,494,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,398,000 after purchasing an additional 28,153 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FOX by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,217,000 after acquiring an additional 139,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FOX by 5.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,326,000 after acquiring an additional 125,487 shares during the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $33.62 on Monday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $26.89 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

