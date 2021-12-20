YAM V3 (YAM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.50 Million

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. YAM V3 has a market cap of $3.87 million and $2.50 million worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YAM V3 coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000640 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, YAM V3 has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00040467 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006938 BTC.

YAM V3 is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,069,809 coins and its circulating supply is 12,959,732 coins. YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

