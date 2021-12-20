Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.56 Million

Brokerages expect CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) to post $28.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CS Disco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.80 million and the lowest is $28.35 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full-year sales of $109.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.99 million to $109.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $141.99 million, with estimates ranging from $138.23 million to $145.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CS Disco.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.76 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAW. Bank of America upped their price objective on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

NYSE:LAW traded down $4.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,237. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.39. CS Disco has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $69.41.

In other CS Disco news, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $2,020,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,327,705 shares of company stock valued at $66,963,015.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,697,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,266,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,954,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,067,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

