Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $370.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to announce $370.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $356.60 million to $389.82 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted sales of $116.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 15,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLAY traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $33.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,512,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,187. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.97. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $51.73.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.