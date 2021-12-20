Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.34. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Endeavor Group.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 7.83%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EDR. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 35.07.

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total value of 7,146,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $692,749,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $582,983,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $577,292,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,816,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EDR opened at 31.12 on Friday. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of 22.02 and a fifty-two week high of 33.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is 26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

