Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. Alkaline Water reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 308.84% and a negative net margin of 52.61%. The company had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTER. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ WTER opened at $1.38 on Friday. Alkaline Water has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61. The firm has a market cap of $143.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.03.

About Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

