Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to announce sales of $2.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.09 billion and the lowest is $1.95 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $7.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.42 billion to $7.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $8.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,069 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,586,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,226. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.34 and its 200-day moving average is $193.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

