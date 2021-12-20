Zacks: Analysts Expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.85. Axcelis Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $62,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,043 shares of company stock worth $964,956 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,812,000 after purchasing an additional 84,664 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,913,000 after acquiring an additional 143,034 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,087,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,947,000 after acquiring an additional 60,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,476,000 after acquiring an additional 22,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACLS traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,339. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $69.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.49.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

