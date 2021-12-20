Zacks: Analysts Expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to post $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Copa posted earnings of ($2.00) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 152.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Copa.
Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.99 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. Copa’s revenue was up 1274.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.86) EPS.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copa by 88.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Copa during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Copa during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copa by 7.6% during the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Copa during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:CPA traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $75.94. 23,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,652. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Copa has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $94.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.32.
Copa Company Profile
Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.
