Zacks: Analysts Expect ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) to Post -$0.68 EPS

Brokerages expect ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) to announce earnings per share of ($0.68) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ERYTECH Pharma’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ERYTECH Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($2.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ERYTECH Pharma.

ERYP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JMP Securities lowered ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ERYTECH Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. 6.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERYP opened at $2.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48. ERYTECH Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

