Zacks: Analysts Expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Will Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will report $1.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. Euronet Worldwide reported earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Euronet Worldwide.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $816.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.03 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EEFT shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.67.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.95 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,525,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,084,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,989,000 after acquiring an additional 47,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $4.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,243. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 1.54. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $167.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.40 and a 200 day moving average of $129.25.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.