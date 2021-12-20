Zacks: Analysts Expect Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) to Post -$0.74 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($0.84). Repare Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 80.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.57). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($2.91). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.89% and a negative net margin of 10,941.61%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

RPTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX opened at $21.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $880.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.12. Repare Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $46.44.

In other news, Director Thomas Civik acquired 7,500 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Zinda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $546,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 659.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 148,876 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $947,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 516,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after buying an additional 104,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

