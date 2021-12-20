Zacks: Analysts Expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to Post $0.94 EPS

Analysts expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.94. SPX FLOW posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $2.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $389.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.00 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

FLOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the second quarter valued at about $618,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 132.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,037,000 after acquiring an additional 74,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.70. 1,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,021. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.67. SPX FLOW has a 12 month low of $52.30 and a 12 month high of $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

