Zacks: Analysts Expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.18). VYNE Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 507.14% and a negative return on equity of 128.61%. The business had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a market cap of $57.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.74. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $13.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 20.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 72.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 34,262 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,921,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 300.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 934,100 shares during the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

