Zacks: Analysts Expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will announce $18.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.22 million. WhiteHorse Finance posted sales of $16.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year sales of $72.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.25 million to $72.91 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $76.73 million, with estimates ranging from $73.49 million to $81.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 49.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.44. 1,059,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,656. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $16.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.04%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 38.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 22.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 33.6% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 46,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

