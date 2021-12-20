Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.15). Autolus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.49). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,610.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

AUTL traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 751,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,136. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6,530.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721,085 shares in the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,600,000 after acquiring an additional 64,286 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,166,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,909,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 164.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,408,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after acquiring an additional 875,067 shares in the last quarter. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

