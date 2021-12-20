Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Will Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will report $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is $1.17. Banner posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $155.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.45 million. Banner had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

BANR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

BANR opened at $58.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.13. Banner has a twelve month low of $42.76 and a twelve month high of $63.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.20%.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Banner by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Banner by 3.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banner during the second quarter worth $15,520,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,508,000 after purchasing an additional 105,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 43.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

