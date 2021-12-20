Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $184.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to report $184.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $185.00 million and the lowest is $183.10 million. Avalara reported sales of $144.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year sales of $688.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $688.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $845.79 million, with estimates ranging from $834.03 million to $858.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avalara.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on AVLR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.23.

AVLR traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.69. 6,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.59. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.79 and a beta of 0.75. Avalara has a one year low of $117.33 and a one year high of $191.67.

In related news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $754,176.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total value of $1,311,040.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,887 shares of company stock worth $13,713,118. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 4.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 38.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 7.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avalara (AVLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.