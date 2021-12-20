Zacks: Brokerages Expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to Announce $0.85 EPS

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to report $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.94. DISH Network posted earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on DISH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,796,000. Raine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. PPM America Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.50. 88,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,994,326. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.11. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.64.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DISH Network (DISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.