Zacks: Brokerages Expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to Announce $0.85 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to report $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.94. DISH Network posted earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on DISH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,796,000. Raine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. PPM America Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.50. 88,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,994,326. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.11. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.64.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

