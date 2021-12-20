Zacks: Brokerages Expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to Post $0.04 EPS

Analysts expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to post $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. KAR Auction Services posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $535.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KAR. TheStreet cut KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $15.35 on Monday. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,535.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average is $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

