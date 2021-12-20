Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Analysts expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) to report $1.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rogers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. Rogers reported earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers will report full year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROG shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.20.

Shares of ROG opened at $269.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.21. Rogers has a fifty-two week low of $146.02 and a fifty-two week high of $273.00.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Rogers in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rogers

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

