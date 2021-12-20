Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Equities analysts expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to post sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the highest is $1.48 billion. Tempur Sealy International reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year sales of $5.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPX traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.63. The company had a trading volume of 68,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.63%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

