Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) to post sales of $200,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. Vascular Biogenics reported sales of $210,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year sales of $760,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $800,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $720,000.00, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $800,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 66.02% and a negative net margin of 3,612.61%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.17. 64,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,173. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $135.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at about $431,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 42.1% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 152,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 45,264 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 110.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 53,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

