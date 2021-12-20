Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) to post sales of $200,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. Vascular Biogenics reported sales of $210,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year sales of $760,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $800,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $720,000.00, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $800,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 66.02% and a negative net margin of 3,612.61%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.17. 64,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,173. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $135.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at about $431,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 42.1% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 152,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 45,264 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 110.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 53,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.