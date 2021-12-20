Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, CJS Securities lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.53.

Shares of NYSE ATIP opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.50. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

In other news, Chairman John L. Larsen bought 10,000 shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

