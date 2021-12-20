Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biocept, Inc. is a commercial stage oncology diagnostics company. It has developed technology platforms for capture and analysis of circulating tumor cells and circulating tumor DNA utilizing a standard blood sample to provide physicians. The company offers OncoCEE-BR (TM) test for breast cancer. Biocept, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

BIOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biocept from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Brookline Capital Acquisition restated a buy rating on shares of Biocept in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Biocept in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.26. Biocept has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $8.38.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.87 million. Biocept had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Biocept will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept in the third quarter valued at about $421,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

