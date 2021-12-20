Zacks Investment Research Lowers Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SAR. B. Riley boosted their price target on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Shares of SAR opened at $29.05 on Thursday. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 67.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 52.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

