Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($76.40) to €63.00 ($70.79) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.15.

Publicis Groupe stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.46. Publicis Groupe has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Publicis Groupe (PUBGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.