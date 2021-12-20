Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) to Hold

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE:RYAM opened at $5.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.58. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $341.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 3.54.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 36.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 188.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 32,777 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 37.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 184,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 49,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 80.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.