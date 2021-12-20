Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $38.26

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.26 and last traded at $38.83, with a volume of 59743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.16.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZLNDY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Zalando from €110.00 ($124.10) to €101.00 ($113.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Zalando from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zalando has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.89.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zalando SE will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

