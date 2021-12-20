Zano (ZANO) One Day Volume Hits $60,234.00

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Zano coin can now be purchased for $2.06 or 0.00004518 BTC on major exchanges. Zano has a total market cap of $22.60 million and approximately $60,234.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,638.29 or 0.99946130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00045682 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.30 or 0.00270022 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.65 or 0.00399988 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00152658 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00008763 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008599 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,984,112 coins and its circulating supply is 10,954,612 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.