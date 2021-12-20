Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,645,000 after acquiring an additional 35,225 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 15.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,036,000 after acquiring an additional 43,764 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH opened at $120.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.27 and a one year high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.80.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.08.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.