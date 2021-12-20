Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,340 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.08.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZBH traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,370. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.27 and a 12-month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

