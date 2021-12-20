Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Shares Up 5.2%

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) shot up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.70. 13,781 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 762,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZGNX. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zogenix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.95.

The company has a market cap of $813.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. The company had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $62,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 31,389 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 239.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 61,590 shares during the period.

Zogenix Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

