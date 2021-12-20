Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and set a $398.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price target on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to an underperform rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $314.02.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $199.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of -1.19. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $174.66 and a 12 month high of $451.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.31.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $2,828,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,325 shares of company stock worth $25,632,938 in the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.